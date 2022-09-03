Foes resort to threat to harm Iran nuclear technology

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in the ceremony held to commemorate the Iranian nuclear scientists who have been martyred in Iran’s contemporary history.

The enemies and arrogant powers sought to advance their plots by resorting to threatening Iranian scientists, he pointed out.

Since these enemy's plans failed, they mercilessly assassinated Iran's nuclear scientists, he further noted.

Referring to the global crises and the world's urgent need for energy, he said that there is currently fierce competition for the construction of power plants in the world.

Europeans sought this fuel cycle to be theirs alone, he underlined.

Therefore, to stop this technology in Iran, they used all conspiracies, but of course, all of them were doomed to failure, Eslami noted.

