Iran FM spox condoles demise of Pakistani Persian writer

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – The spokesman of Iranian foreign ministry has offered condolences to Pakistan on the demise of a prominent Pakistani Persian language and literature professor.

"Dr. Syed Mohammad Akram Ikram, one of the prominent professors of Persian language and literature in Pakistan and the Indian subcontinent, has passed away," Nasser Kan'ani wrote in a post on his Twitter account in Persian language.

"I offer my sincere condolences to his family, the Pakistani nation, his students and the lovers of rich Persian culture and literature over the death of this prominent professor, an honorary member of the Persian Language and Literature Academy and the author of many works," the Iranian spokesman of foreign ministry added in his tweet.

