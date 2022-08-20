50 Iranian firms to take part in Moscow Intl. Automotive Expo

Earlier, Russia’s TASS News Agency wrote that Iranian delegation, headed by the Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade Seyyed Reza Fatemi Amin, will visit Moscow to take part in the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition.

About 500 compettitors from 18 countries of the world will showcase their latest achievements in the relevant field on a land area as large as 30,000 square meters.

The International Exhibition of Automotive Parts and Components (Automechanika) will be held at the Moscow Expo center on August 22-25, 2022.

To better organize the pavilion of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the exhibition, the Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali met and held talks with the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Albert Karimov on Wednesday.

