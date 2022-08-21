Iran-Pakistan specialized exhibition to be held in Islamabad

The event is slated to be held from August 24th to August 26th.

A 50-member Iranian delegation, consisting of managers and representatives of 35 domestic companies, will take part in the exhibition with the aim of finding new opportunities to expand business cooperation.

The exhibition's inauguration ceremony is scheduled to be held on Wednesday in the presence of several Iranian and Pakistani officials.

Iranian companies in different fields including medicine and medical equipment, foodstuffs, construction machinery, technology and telecommunications, energy, and oil and gas and petrochemicals will attend this exhibition.

After the 21st session of the Joint Economic Commission of Iran and Pakistan, which was held last week in Islamabad, the exhibition is the first commercial-economic event between the two neighboring countries.

MP/IRN84861039