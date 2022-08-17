If all red lines met, Iran to be ready for final agreement

“Whenever we are sure that all our red lines are taken into consideration and once Iran is sure that it will benift economically from the nuclear deal which is before us, then, we will discuss the next steps [in order to reach the final agreement],” Iran’s top diplomat emphasized when he was asked on Wednesday about the possibility of holding a JCPOA joint meeting at the level of foreign ministers.

He said, “We have submitted our views to the other parties, including the United States through the representative of the European Union, and we are waiting to receive their responses.”

Recently, the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell proposed a text to both Washington and Tehran and the latter sent its response to the EU text on Monday at midnight.

The US and the EU have both said they are studying Tehran's response and will announce their own responses in the coming days.

