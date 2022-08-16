  1. Opinion
Negotiating team advisor:

Iran looking for guarantees on reviving JCPOA

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – An adviser to Iranian negotiating team at talks on the deal in Vienna confirmed on Tuesday that Iran is looking for guarantees that if a future US administration withdraws from the deal, it will "have to pay a price".

In a tweet on Monday, Mohammad Marandi said that there were "differences" on two other issues but declined to offer specifics.

In an interview with Al Jazeera early on Tuesday, adviser to Iranian negotiating team also stated that Iran’s concerns are “not difficult to resolve.”

“On Al Jazeera Arabic I said that in its response Iran has expressed its concerns, but that the remaining issues are not very difficult to resolve. Those concerns are founded upon past US and EU violations. I can't say that there will be a deal, but we're closer than we've been before," he added.

”If Americans and the Europeans are able to satisfy the concerns of Iranian lawyers and negotiators, it is finished... they just need to make a small political decision," Marandi continued.

“It could be finished in the next couple days if the Americans and Europeans satisfy Iranian concerns over two or three issues that are left,” he also said, answering TRT world.

News Code 190327
