Aug 17, 2022, 6:57 PM

Iran ease past Kuwait at Asian U18 Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The national Iranian U18 volleyball team proved to be too strong for neighboring Kuwait in the Asian U18 Volleyball Championship on Wednesday.

 Iran eased past Kuwait 3-0 (25-12, 25-21, 25-13) in the 14th edition of the Asian Men’s U18 Volleyball Championship on Wednesday, Tehran Times reported. 

Iran, who started the competition with a 3-0 win over China on Tuesday, are to meet Chinese Taipei on Thursday in Pool A.

Japan, India, Thailand and South Korea are in Pool B.

The 2022 Asian Boys' U18 Volleyball Championship is being held at the Azadi Hall in Tehran, Iran from Aug. 15 to 22.

The top four teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2023 FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship as the AVC representatives.

MNA

