It was a historic win for the Iranian women's team, Tehran Times reported.

Iran will face Vietnam on Tuesday.

The 2022 Asian Women's Volleyball Cup, so-called 2022 AVC Cup for Women, is being held at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig, the Philippines from Aug. 21 to 29.

Alessandra Campedelli’s women have recently won a silver medal in the 2021 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey.

