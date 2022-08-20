  1. Sports
Aug 20, 2022, 10:29 PM

Iran defeat Argentina at Hubert Jerzy Wagner

Iran defeat Argentina at Hubert Jerzy Wagner

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Iran wrapped up the Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner with a 3-2 (25-21, 22-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-13) win over Argentina on Saturday.

Iran had lost to Poland 3-0 and Serbia 3-2 in their previous matches.

The Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner is a friendly tournament for the national teams, currently held every year and organized by the Hubert Wagner Foundation.

The first Memorial was held in 2003. The competition has been held every year since, except 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Iran participated in the four-team tournament as part of preparation for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, where they have been drawn in Pool F along with Argentina, Egypt and the Netherlands.

MA/TT
News Code 190452
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190452/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News