Iran defeat Argentina at Hubert Jerzy Wagner

Iran had lost to Poland 3-0 and Serbia 3-2 in their previous matches.

The Memorial of Hubert Jerzy Wagner is a friendly tournament for the national teams, currently held every year and organized by the Hubert Wagner Foundation.

The first Memorial was held in 2003. The competition has been held every year since, except 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Iran participated in the four-team tournament as part of preparation for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship, where they have been drawn in Pool F along with Argentina, Egypt and the Netherlands.