Iran, Pakistan to boost trade cooperation: road minister

Iran is ready to develop cooperation with Pakistan in various fields including energy, clearing trade and banking, Ghasemi told IRNA.

Referring to the importance of holding Iran-Pakistan's joint economic commission, the Iranian minister described such an event as a way to pursue agreements and increase interactions in different sectors.

Noting that the joint economic commission between Iran and Pakistan will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, Ghasemi stated that on the second day of the commission, the two countries will sign various memorandums of understanding to expand their current cooperation.

Ghasemi considered the development of border markets between Iran and Pakistan as important for improving the lives of border dwellers and increasing interactions between neighboring border provinces, adding, "Strengthening the cooperation between the two countries in the field of border and transportation is also on the agenda of the joint economic commission."

"The banking transactions between the two countries have also been followed up and we are looking forward to the implementation of the clearing mechanism and we believe that this plan will provide the basis for increasing commercial cooperation between the two neighboring countries," he added.

The 21st Iran-Pakistan joint economic commission is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday.

The two-day commission is slated to be held in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

The 20th Session of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) was held in Tehran on April 17-18, 2017.

It is expected that important negotiations between the high-level delegations of Iran and Pakistan will focus on the activation of border markets, the facilitation of exports and imports between the two countries, and strengthening transit and transportation relations, facilitating the exchanges of visits of business delegations and expand two peoples' communications.

MP/IRN84856814