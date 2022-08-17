  1. Economy
Joint Economic Commission of Iran, Pakistan kicks off

TEHRAN, Aug. 17 (MNA) – The 21st meeting of the Joint Economic Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran and Pakistan began on Wednesday morning in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The meeting commenced with introducing the members of the high-ranking Iranian and Pakistani delegations and then followed by exchanging views on the agenda of the commission and the draft agreement.

The meeting of the technical committees of the two sides in the fields of trade, commerce, banking, customs, tax affairs, production industries and export guarantees is slated to be held this evening.

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi, as the head of the Iranian side, is present in Islamabad.

The 20th Session of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) was held in Tehran on April 17-18, 2017.

