Iran-Pakistan joint economic commission to be held Wed.

The two-day commission is slated to be held in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.

Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi, As the head of the Iranian side, will depart for Islamabad tomorrow.

The Pakistani commerce minister will also attend the session as the head of the Pakistani delegation.

The 20th Session of the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) was held in Tehran on April 17-18, 2017.

It is expected that important negotiations between the high-level delegations of Iran and Pakistan will focus on the activation of border markets, the facilitation of exports and imports between the two countries, and strengthening transit and transportation relations, facilitating the exchanges of visits of business delegations and expand two peoples' communications.

