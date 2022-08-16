Turkish border military post targeted, causalities reported

A local Turkish official announced today (Tuesday) that two soldiers were killed and four others were injured in an attack on a checkpoint in the shared border area with Syria near the city of "Şanlıurfa" in southeast Turkey.

The Turkish official confirmed to the "Sputnik" news agency, that "Today, a Turkish border checkpoint on the Syrian border was attacked and two soldiers were killed and four others were wounded. The three of these wounded people are in critical condition."

Meanwhile, today, the governor of the city of Ghazi Aintab in Turkey reported that a mortar was fired from the neighboring city of Jarablus in Syria, but there were no casualties. In response, the Turkish army shelled the positions of the ISIL terrorist group in northern Syria."

