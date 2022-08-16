Turkish launches artillery attacks on N Syria

Syrian sources announced that Turkish forces and their affiliated militias have launched artillery attacks on the city of Al-Dirbasiyah, the Syrian town on the Syria–Turkey border as well as its surrounding villages in the northern suburbs of Al-Hasakah.

These attacks caused damage to many homes and properties of Syrian citizens in the Syrian town on the Syria–Turkey border, the sources added.

According to the reports, Syrian citizens have left their homes and villages for southern areas so as to be safe from the Turkish artillery attacks.

Meanwhile, local sources in the north of Aleppo also announced that the range of rocket and artillery attacks of the Turkish army has intensified from the northern outskirts of Aleppo to the city of Tell Rifaat in northern Aleppo.

