  1. Politics
Aug 16, 2022, 7:28 PM

US says studying Iran's response to EU proposed text

US says studying Iran's response to EU proposed text

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – The United States Department of States has said that it has received Iran's response to the EU proposal on the nuclear deal, and it is studying it.

Iran sent its response to the proposed text by the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell last night as had been announced before, and the EU said in a statement on Tuesday that it is assessing Iran's response.

The EU has called the proposed text to Tehran and Washington the "final" proposal to save a 2015 nuclear deal, and consulting with the United States in that regard.

The European Union is assessing Iran's response to what the bloc has called its "final" proposal to save a 2015 nuclear deal, and consulting with the United States, a bloc's spokesperson said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the US  State Department said on Tuesday it has received Iran's response to EU proposal and its is studying it.

"We have received Iran’s comments through the EU and are studying them. We are sharing our views with the EU," a State Dept spokesperson said, as quoted by Axios.

MNA

News Code 190319
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190319/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News