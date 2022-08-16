US says studying Iran's response to EU proposed text

Iran sent its response to the proposed text by the EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell last night as had been announced before, and the EU said in a statement on Tuesday that it is assessing Iran's response.

The EU has called the proposed text to Tehran and Washington the "final" proposal to save a 2015 nuclear deal, and consulting with the United States in that regard.

The European Union is assessing Iran's response to what the bloc has called its "final" proposal to save a 2015 nuclear deal, and consulting with the United States, a bloc's spokesperson said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

"We have received Iran’s comments through the EU and are studying them. We are sharing our views with the EU," a State Dept spokesperson said, as quoted by Axios.

