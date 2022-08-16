EU studying Iran's response to proposed text on Vienna talks

Nabila Massrali, a spokesperson for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell -- who coordinated talks between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries in the Austrian capital of Vienna -- made the remarks in an interview with IRNA on Tuesday.

"We are studying it and are consulting with the other JCPOA participants and the US on the way ahead," she said.

Late on Monday, Iran said it has sent EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell its response on the proposed text of a draft agreement to restore the Iranian nuclear deal and also expressed its opinion on the remaining issues in the talks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also said on the same day that if the US shows a realistic and flexible reaction to Iran’s offer, “we would be at the point of agreement,” adding, “The American side has orally agreed to two proposals offered by Iran.”

An adviser to the Iranian negotiating team said the parties to the JCPOA are closer to a final agreement on the deal’s revival than they have ever been.

“I can’t say that there will be a deal, but we’re closer than we’ve been before,” Mohammad Marandi, who is also vice-president for international affairs at the University of Tehran, said in a post on his Twitter account, citing remarks he made in an interview with Aljazeera Arabic.

In its response, he added, Iran “has expressed its concerns, but that the remaining issues are not very difficult to resolve.”

“Those concerns are founded upon past US/EU violations,” Marandi tweeted.

On August 8, the European Union coordinator distributed the final text of the draft agreement on the restoration of the nuclear deal. Borrell said its points should be agreed upon.

In early August, the negotiation process to restore the nuclear deal with Iran resumed in Vienna, when the heads of all the delegations arrived in the Austrian capital.

The Vienna talks resumed on August 4 after several months of impasse, and expert-level negotiations were held between Iran and the P4+1 group of countries.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany -- had held several rounds of negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna since April last year to restore the agreement, which was abandoned by the former US President Donald Trump in May 2018. While the parties noted progress in multiple rounds of talks, the indecisiveness shown by Washington has prevented any significant breakthrough.

