Iranian intelligence forces arrest an international terrorist

"One of the most prominent and most dangerous terrorists who operated internationally was arrested and put behind bars," the Iranian Intelligence ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement further reads that the professional terrorist was detained based on several years of intelligence activities chasing him, adding that the criminal element had been involved in terrorist activities in four countries in the region, especially Syria.

He became a member of Takfiri-terrorist groups and did criminal acts in the cities of Aleppo and Hama and well as Idlib in Syria, according to the ministry of intelligence.

The statement further describes the detained terrorist as an expert in heavy weapons who after the defeat of the Takfiris at the hands of Holy Shrine Defenders of the holy shrine defenders moved the areas of their terrorist activities to two of Iran's neighboring countries and joined a new terrorist group who targeted Islamic unity.

He continued destructive actions against the unity of the Islamic Ummah and against Iran and its territorial integrity, the intelligence ministry added.

