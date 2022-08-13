Flash floods kill 2 in Las Vegas

According to Associated Press, the most “restless” summer monsoon season in a decade became deadly Thursday, as intense lightning and thunderstorms flooded parts of southern Nevada.

A man's body was found Friday by public works crews and firefighters removing debris from a flood channel near the Las Vegas Boulevard resort area where a person died about midnight despite being pulled by firefighters from floodwaters, it added.

No other injuries were reported.

The overnight storm was similar to another that swept through Las Vegas two weeks earlier, in late July 28.

The Las Vegas area usually receives about 4.2 inches (10.7 centimeters) of rain per year.

AMK/IRN84851596