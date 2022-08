Ali Khalili Khezrabad came third after rivals from the Azerbaijan Republic and Turkey and won a bronze medai in aerobics.

Aerobics is a form of physical exercise that combines rhythmic aerobic exercise with stretching and strength training routines with the goal of improving all elements of fitness.

Over 4,000 athletes from 56 countries compete in the Games in Konya, Turkey.

There are 19 sports and four Para sports on the program.

