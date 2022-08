The road racing cyclist Mohammad Ganjkhanlou from Iran won a gold medal in Islamic Solidarity Games underway in Turkey's Konya.

Ganjkhanlou won the gold medal after crossing the finish line of the men's 130 km.

This was the second medal in cycling for the Iranian team after Bahnam Aryan won a silver medal.

In the tournament in Turkey, the Iranian taekwondo team came became champions.

KI