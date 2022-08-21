  1. Politics
Aug 21, 2022, 9:00 PM

Missiles of Resistance can change future equations: Shekarchi

Missiles of Resistance can change future equations: Shekarchi

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – The Spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi said that advanced and sophisticated missiles of the Resistance ئovement can change the future equations.

While explaining the structural weakness of the Zionist regime regarding the recent rhetoric of the Zionist regime’s officials against Iran’s military forces, he said, “Our preparedness is always at a high level and these talks, which are raised by Zionist’s officials, are only psychological operations and have no special significance.”

Regarding the message of recent failure of Zionists in confronting the Axis of Resistance in Gaza Strip in the Occupied Lands, Shekarchi stated that the defeat of Zionist regime from the Resistance movement shows absolute weakness of Zionist regime in confronting the powerful Resistance Movement, so that the Zionist regime has been defeated in any war waged against the Axis of Resistance.

He once again emphasized that advanced missiles of the Axis of Resistance can change the equations in the future at any condition.

MA/FNA14010530000304

News Code 190474
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190474/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News