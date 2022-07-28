Slightest aggression on Iran to receive remorseful response

President Raeisi of Iran made the remarks on a visit to Hamedan province on Thursday and in a meeting with the officers and families of Shahid Noje Air Base personnel in Hamedan city.

Emphasizing that the country's progress in the field of the defense is one of the examples of successful neutralizing of the enemy's sanctions, President Raeisi said "Today, the army and the IRGC are with the people at difficult times, and we are grateful for that."

The president pointed out that through the efforts of the armed forces, a high level of deterrence has been established in the country, stressing "With today's power of Islamic Iran, the enemy cannot even imagine invading Iran's territory."

He added that "Today, the different nations in the region are proud of Iran's power and feel safe because of this power."

