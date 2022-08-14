Chief of Staff of Iranian Armed Forces set to visit Iraq

Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh made the remarks on Sunday in a meeting with the President of Iraqi Defense University for Higher Military Studies Staff Lt. Gen. Saad Mizher Mohsen Al-Alaq.

Referring to the favorable memorandum of understanding which was signed yesterday between the Iraqi Defense University and Iran's Supreme National Defense University, Nasirzadeh added, "We have many religious commonalities with the people of Iraq, and on the other hand, both countries have special conditions in terms of geographical location, which makes the interactions between the two countries expand."

Stressing that the Iranian President considers the development of cooperation with Iran's neighbors as one of the priorities of his foreign policy, the Iranian official called for the expansion of cooperation between the two mentioned universities.

"The unity and brotherhood of two nations can create emerging power in the region, which can be realized by exchanging thoughts and ideas at all levels," Nasirzadeh added.

According to Nasirzadeh, Major General Mohammad Bagheri is set to visit Iraq in near future in line with the development of cooperation between the two countries.

