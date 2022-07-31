Egypt condoles with Iran over recent floods

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry has said in a statement that the Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez extended condolences on the deaths of the Iranian citizens in recent floods in different provinces across Iran.

"The recent flood has killed and injured a number of Iranian citizens, and while expressing our condolences, we wish a speedy recovery for all the injured," the Egyptian spokesman said in a message on the Telegram messaging network.

Prior to this, the Emir of Qatar as well as a number of other high-ranking Qatari officials also offered their condolences to the Iranian government and people over the recent deadly floods.

According to the official figures, as many as 56 people have lost their lives so far in the recent floods in Iran which started 9 days ago dues to torrential rains.

