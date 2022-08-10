Russia embassy criticizes Zionists over killing Palestinians

In a message on its Telegram channel, the Russian Embassy in Egypt said the Zionist regime has double standards regarding the massacre of Bucha and the killing of Palestinians in the Gaza strip.

Referring to the lies of Zionist Prime Minister Yair Lapid about the massacre of Bucha, the Russian Embassy in Cairo criticized Lapid's move to bomb the Palestinians in the three-day war in Gaza Strip.

The embassy compared Lapid's efforts to blame Russia for the killing of civilians in Bucha, who were brutally murdered by Ukrainian Nazis, with his recent order for bombing the Palestinian nation in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier on Friday, the fighters of the Zionist regime attacked areas in the Gaza Strip. Zionist regime's war in Gaza lasted for three days, leaving 45 Palestinians martyred and 360 others wounded.

