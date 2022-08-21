Five Arab states' leaders to meet in Egypt

According to the reports by the local Iraqi media, the leaders of Egypt, UAE, Qatar, Jordan and Iraq will hold talks in Cairo on Tuesday.

The sources also said that common security, political and economic issues and regional developments will be discussed in their meeting.

Informed sources told Al-Furat News Agency that Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi will travel to Egypt to participate in the meeting. These sources added, "In the meeting, shared security, political and economic issues and the situation in the region will be discussed."

No further details have been published about the purposes of the meeting.

The meeting comes months after the Iraqi premier participated in a meeting with the same leaders in the port of Aqaba, Jordan in March.

AY/IRN84860759