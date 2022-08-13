Ukrainian military bombarding Zaporizhzhia NPP

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the chief council of the Zaporizhzhia Region military-civilian administration said on his Telegram channel on Saturday, "Energodar and the Zaporizhzhia NPP have again come under the bombardment of Zelensky’s militants. As eye-witnesses say, explosions are being heard in the town. Rockets are landing in the area of the Dnieper bank and the Zaporizhzhia NPP."

On August 7, the military-civilian administration of Energodar city, located in the north-western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in Ukraine, accused Ukrainian forces of launching a 220 mm Uragan rocket with a cluster warhead.

The Russian officials said that the Ukrainian strike damaged the station's administrative buildings and the repository’s adjacent territory. The Ukrainian military bombarded the Zaporzhye NPP on August 5 and 6, according to local authorities.

At the same time, Ukraine has accused Russian forces of launching missile attacks at Zaporizhzhya NPP, resulting in the destruction of buildings and damage to the communication cables that were part of its radiation detection sensors.

ZZ/PR