Shelling at Zaporizhzhia NPP caused no 'immediate threat'

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated that there was no immediate threat to nuclear safety after the shelling incident that occurred on Saturday near the dry spent fuel storage facility at the country’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Republic World reported.

As per the statement issued by the UN nuclear watchdog, IAEA director-general Rafael Mariano Grossi informed that while the shelling caused some damage, radiation measurements showed normal levels at the site.

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of launching missile attacks at Zaporizhzhya NPP, resulting in the destruction of buildings and damage to the communication cables that were part of its radiation detection sensors. On the other hand, Russia has accused Ukraine of launching a series of targeted attacks hitting the sensitive nuclear plant area.

On August 7, the military-civilian administration of Energodar city, located in the north-western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in Ukraine, accused Ukrainian forces of launching a 220 mm Uragan rocket with a cluster warhead.

The Russian officials said that the Ukrainian strike damaged the station's administrative buildings and the repository’s adjacent territory. The Ukrainian military bombarded the Zaporzhye NPP on August 5 and 6, claimed local authorities.

IAEA chief Rafael Mariano Grossi stated, "Based on the information provided by Ukraine, IAEA experts assessed that there was no immediate threat to nuclear safety as a result of Saturday’s incident."

RHM/PR