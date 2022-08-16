  1. World
Russian army to receive S-500 air defense systems

TEHRAN, Aug. 16 (MNA) – Russia’s Defense Ministry and the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer signed a contract on the delivery of the latest S-500 air defense systems to the Russian troops.

Russia’s Defense Ministry and the Almaz-Antey defense manufacturer signed a contract on the delivery of the latest S-500 air defense systems to the Russian troops at a ceremony held at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum on Tuesday, according to TASS.

"A state contract is being signed on the delivery of the S-500 long-range surface-to-air missile system," it was announced at the ceremony.

The deal was inked by Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko and Almaz-Antey Deputy CEO Vitaly Neskorodov.

The S-500 is designed to destroy all existing and future aerospace attack weapons of a potential enemy across the entire range of altitudes and speeds.

