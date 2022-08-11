Turkish drone attack on N Syria leaves causalities

The Turkish attacks were carried out on a village in the western region of Qamishli located in the northern suburbs of al-Hasakah.

Local sources said that a Turkish drone targeted a car on the outskirts of the village, killing several people.

Meanwhile, news sources reported that three people were killed in this drone attack.

News sources on Tuesday reported a drone attack launched by Turkish forces on northeastern Syria which left 1 Syrian citizen killed and several others injured.

Under the pretext of fighting PKK terrorists, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries. Turkey's action has been met with strong reactions from the legitimate and legal governments of Baghdad and Damascus.

