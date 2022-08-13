Russian MoD reports 3 terrorist attacks in Syria

According to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, the three terrorist attacks were carried out in the de-escalation zone of Idlib and Aleppo provinces in northwestern Syria during the past 24 hours.

No more details regarding the possible damages or casualties of these attacks have come out yet.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and government opposition.

AY/ 84851815