The Syrian local media reported that the Turkish military base was targeted near the village of "Anab" in the northern suburbs of Aleppo.

The report said that the Turkish base was severely attacked with missiles on Saturday morning.

The base suffered a lot of damage to the equipment in addition to human losses among the Turkish military personnel stationed there.

Al-Arabiya TV website has reported that four Turkish soldiers were wounded in the rocket attack.

MNA/IRNA