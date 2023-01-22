  1. Politics
Iraqi Resistance claimed responsibility for US base attack

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Issuing a statement, an Iraqi Resistance group claimed responsibility for the attack on the Americans' base in the "Al-Tanf" region of Syria.

"No one can stop our operations," Tashkil al-Warithin said in the statement, warning that it would respond to any negligence or surrendering to American occupation in the region.

Earlier on Friday, the US base in the "Al-Tanf" region of Syria came under drone attack.

In a statement on Friday, the US military confirmed the news of a drone attack on the positions of its troops in Syria.

The statement claimed that no American soldiers were hurt in the attack, but two members of the Free Syrian Army were wounded.

Marzieh Rahmani

