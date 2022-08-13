Israeli regime takes security measures after Qunaitra attack

According to the reports, the Zionist Israeli regime army last night tried to monitor the possible movements in the area by throwing flares in the sky in different areas of Qunaitra.

Informed sources also reported the widespread flight of helicopters and reconnaissance planes of the Zionist regime over the area.

Meanwhile, Lebanese sources reported that the Zionist army distributed leaflets over Quneitra with the aim of creating division between the Syrian army and Hezbollah and warned the Syrian army about empowering Hezbollah on the Syrian border with the occupied Golan.

Last night, an Israeli regime's tank shelled a village in Quneitra from the occupied Golan side, injuring two civilians.

Zionist regime's army claimed to have targeted an area in Quneitra that Hezbollah forces were using for surveillance purposes.

