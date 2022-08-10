Iran Parl. speaker congratulates natl. days of 14 countries

Ghalibaf sent congratulatory messages to the parliament speakers of Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Hungary, Bolivia, Ecuador, Jordan, Singapore, Gabon, Switzerland, Republic of Congo, the Ivory Coast, Benin, and North Macedonia.

In the Iranian Parliament Speaker’s messages convey to his counterparts the importance of parliamentary relations in taking the best advantage of the capacities of Iran and those countries, expansion of bilateral and multilateral cooperation at regional and international levels are stressed.

