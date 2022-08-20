Bolivia celebrates 197th anniversary of independence

The ceremony was hosted by the Bolivian Ambassador to Tehran Romina Guadalupe Perez Ramos and some diplomats from the Iranian Foreign Ministry, and a number of foreign ambassadors and counselors in Tehran also attended ceremony.

Bolivian Ambassador to Tehran Romina Guadalupe Perez Ramo

Referring to the Act of Independence of Bolivia, Romina Perez Ramo in her speech said that after the independence [from Spain], the Republican State that emerged in 1825 did not have a national content as a congregation of the entire nation.

"So, the Republican state that emerged in 1825 despite its formal independence status was colonial. The political system was monopolized by liberal and conservative elites. The people only gained universal suffrage in 1952 after an insurrection that displaced the elites from power... Despite this fact, exclusion, inequality and social injustice were the common denominators, aggravated by the permanent coups that took place until 1980 and later by the neoliberal policies with which until 2005 they plundered the natural resources of Bolivia."

"Faced with class oppression, discrimination, and social injustice, the Bolivian people resisted, and parallel to the social and political struggles articulated their own political instrument, called the Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples, to dispute power electorally against the traditional political parties of ruling caste and neoliberal," the Bolivian envoy noted.

Elsewhere in her remarks, Perez Ramo pointed to Iran's Nuclear Program for peaceful purposes, saying, "The Plurinational State of Bolivia has supported and endorsed this Program as a sovereign right of the peoples to develop science and technology."

"We have closely followed the entire process of negotiations and commitments, that have been taking place up to date, and we have appreciated the political will and valued the excellent diplomatic management that Iran has carried out not only to reach this agreement in 2015 but also to put it on track; and also, like many states, we have lamented and repudiated the departure of the US from the Agreement," she added.

"Iran has unilaterally maintained its commitments in a multilateral agreement with clear disadvantages and damage to Iran, and despite this, it is unfairly the victim of sanctions that harms its economy and affect its society. Therefore, Bolivia stands in solidarity with Iran and condemns the imposed economic war," the envoy underlined.

Bolivian President Luis Alberto Arce Catacora

During the ceremony, a video of the speech by the President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia Luis Alberto Arce Catacora was also played in which he commemorated the 197th anniversary of the country's independence.

After the speech, the Bolivian ambassador also honored the daughter of former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Maj. Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, the ambassador of Turkmenistan to Iran Gurbanov Ahmet Kakabayevich and Assistant of Iran Foreign Minister and Director General of American office at the ministry Eisa Kameli.