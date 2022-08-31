Raeisi congratulates Malaysian King, PM on National Day

In a congratulatory message on Wednesday evening, Raeisi said, “Considering the many capacities of cooperation between Islamic Republic of Iran and Malaysia, we welcome the expansion of bilateral and multilateral relations in all fields.”

“I hope that the deepening of the relations between the two countries will play an important role in securing the interests, unity and solidarity between our nations,” Iranian president continued.

Expressing his satisfaction with the growing trend of relations between the two countries of Iran and Malaysia, Raeisi expressed hope that in the light of common Islamic, cultural, economic and political bonds, the two countries would witness further expansion and strengthening of friendly and fraternal relations towards securing the interests of the two nations and the unity of the Islamic Ummah.

