  1. Politics
Aug 31, 2022, 11:30 PM

Pres. Raeisi felicitates Kyrgyz counterpart on National Day

Pres. Raeisi felicitates Kyrgyz counterpart on National Day

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the National Day of Kyrgyzstan to his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Zhaparov and noble people of this country.

In his congratulatory message released on Wednesday evening, Raeisi reiterated that the two countries of Iran and Kyrgyzstan have always made effective efforts to improve the level of cooperation in the political, economic and cultural fields and within the framework of the mutual interests.

The two countries of Iran and Kyrgyzstan enjoy high potentials and capacities in all fields, he said, and expressed hope that the two countries would further expand and deepen bilateral and multilateral interactions.

MA/5578577

News Code 190895
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190895/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News