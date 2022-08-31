Pres. Raeisi felicitates Kyrgyz counterpart on National Day

In his congratulatory message released on Wednesday evening, Raeisi reiterated that the two countries of Iran and Kyrgyzstan have always made effective efforts to improve the level of cooperation in the political, economic and cultural fields and within the framework of the mutual interests.

The two countries of Iran and Kyrgyzstan enjoy high potentials and capacities in all fields, he said, and expressed hope that the two countries would further expand and deepen bilateral and multilateral interactions.

