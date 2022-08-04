Iranian, Russian chief negotiators discuss JCPOA in Vienna

The meeting was also attended by Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi and Iran’s permanent Envoy in Vienna-based International Organizations Mohsen Naziri Asl.

Iranian negotiating delegation, headed by Ali Bagheri Kani, arrived on in Austrian capital of Vienna on Thursday morning to attend the new round of nuclear talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan’ani announced that this round of talks will be held as before with the coordination of the European Union.

There will be a discussion and exchange of views on the ideas presented by the parties, including the ideas presented by the Islamic Republic of Iran, which were presented to the other side earlier this week, he added.

In a tweet late on Wednesday, Iran’s chief negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani wrote, “Heading to Vienna to advance the negotiations. The Onus is on those who breached the deal & have failed to distance from ominous legacy.”

“The US must seize the opportunity offered by the JCPOA partners’ generosity; ball is in their court to show maturity & act responsibly,” he added

