Bagheri , Russian counterpart discuss JCPOA in Moscow

"It was a very professional exchange of views on the current situation around the #JCPOA and prospects of the #ViennaTalks. My assessment: despite all the difficulties, the nuclear deal still can be restored. For this to happen the US should demonstrate greater flexibility," Russia's Permanent Representative in Vienna-based International Organizations Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted, referring to the meeting of Iranian top negotiator with Sergei Ryabkov Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia in Moscow on Friday.

Ulyanov's remarks came in reply to tweeter account of Russian Mission Vienna that wrote, "On July 1 Deputy Foreign Minister S.#Ryabkov met with his 🇮🇷Iranian counterpart Deputy Foreign Minister @Bagheri_Kani in Moscow. The meeting was also attended by the Russian Permanent Representative of #Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna @Amb_Ulyanov."

Doha talks were held on Tuesday and Wednesday this week to discuss issues that remained from the Vienna talks.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in his phone talk with his Qatari counterpart said that Iran’s assessment of the Doha talks was positive.

"We are serious about reaching a good, strong, and lasting agreement, and if the United States is realistic, an agreement can be reached,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

RHM/FNA14010411000096