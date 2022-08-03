Russia says ready for new round of constructive Iran talks

"Looks like the #ViennaTalks on restoration of the #JCPOA will resume shortly. The delegations plan to come back to Vienna after a break of almost 5 months. The Russian negotiators stand ready for constructive talks in order to finalise the agreement, Mikhail Ulyanov said in a post on his Twitter account on Wednesday after Iran, the EU and the United States representatives said they will depart for the Vienna talks to resume the talks after a break.

Nasser Kan'ani, the spokesperson of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday that the Iranian negotiating team will travel to Vienna to continue the talks on the removal of the oppressive US sanctions.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman's statement comes a few hours after the EU coordinator of the JCPOA talks Enrique Mora said he was going to the Austrian capital of Vienna to discuss the EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell’s JCPOA proposal.

Last week, the EU coordinator of the JCPOA talks called on all parties to take the last step to finalize the best possible agreement which is put on the table by his boss Josep Borrell.

Borrell wrote in a piece in Financial Times recently that he had offered a proposal to both Tehran and Washington as the best solution to conclude the talks between Iran and the world powers.

Iran foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said yesterday that Tehran is reviewing Borrell's proposal while the foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani has said the talks could resume in the coming days.

