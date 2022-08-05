Atomic bomb has no place in Iran's defense doctrine: AEOI

The AEOI chairman Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in an interview with Tehran-based Al-Alam TV on Thursday.

"We have not and do not feel the need for an atomic military program, because there is neither a place for an atomic bomb in our defense doctrine, nor in our religious beliefs," Eslami said.

Regarding the improvement in the nuclear enrichment capabilities, the AEOI chief said, "According to the law, we must increase the enrichment capacity to 190,000 SWU by relying on advanced IR6 machines. These advanced machines are working today in the production line with the best efficiency and quality."

He also elsewhere in the interview, wich will be on air later today, that "Vigilance and security measures have made sabotage operations against nuclear facilities fail."

