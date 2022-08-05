  1. Politics
Aug 5, 2022, 10:31 AM

Atomic bomb has no place in Iran's defense doctrine: AEOI

Atomic bomb has no place in Iran's defense doctrine: AEOI

TEHRAN, Aug. 05 (MNA) – The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Iran abides by the NPT and has never felt the need for a nuclear military program.

The AEOI chairman Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in an interview with Tehran-based Al-Alam TV on Thursday.

"We have not and do not feel the need for an atomic military program, because there is neither a place for an atomic bomb in our defense doctrine, nor in our religious beliefs," Eslami said.

Regarding the improvement in the nuclear enrichment capabilities, the AEOI chief said, "According to the law, we must increase the enrichment capacity to 190,000 SWU by relying on advanced IR6 machines. These advanced machines are working today in the production line with the best efficiency and quality."

He also elsewhere in the interview, wich will be on air later today, that "Vigilance and security measures have made sabotage operations against nuclear facilities fail."

KI/TSNM2753127

News Code 189894
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189894/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News