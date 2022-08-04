Iran’s Bagheri, EU’s Mora hold bilateral talks in Vienna

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest developments on Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Earlier on Thursday, Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met and held talks with Russia’s chief negotiator Mikhail Ulyanov in Vienna.

Iranian negotiating delegation, headed by Ali Bagheri Kani, arrived in Austrian capital of Vienna on Thursday morning to attend the fresh round of nuclear talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions.

The talks between representatives of Iran and other parties would be followed up in different formats.

