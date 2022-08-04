Iran to maximize use of nuclear energy: Lawmaker

Seyyed Ali Yazdikhah made the remarks in an interview with Mehr news agency on Thursday and stated that Iranian Parliament is seriously determined to develop its technologies.

Turning to the recent commissioning and injecting gas into hundreds of advanced centrifuge machines, he said that Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) embarked on realizing the capacity of 190,000 Su in line with implementation of Strategy Action Plan to Counter US Sanctions and Protect Rights of Iranian People as enacted and approved by the Iranian Parliament.

He seized this opportunity to thank AEOI for taking this move and added that Iranian Parliament requests the Organization to live up to all its legal obligations in implementation of the aforementioned law.

Western countries cruel and oppressive sanctions did not stop Iran from advancing its technologies, he underlined.

He once again thanked officials at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran for taking recent measure in line with protecting national interests.

