Iran not to hesitate taking any action in interest of nation

Eslami made the remarks on the sidelines of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He added that Iran has always emphasized and again reiterates that all its nuclear activities are in compliance with safeguards and the NPT.

Turning to the US sanctions recently imposed on Iran, Eslami noted that the Americans not only did not fulfill their obligations, but they are also committing new actions and repeating accusations against Iran.

Saying that the Americans have repeatedly admitted the failure of the policy of maximum pressure, Mohammad Eslami added, "However, we are witnessing the dual and multiple behaviors of the US and the false accusation that they attribute to the country for 20 years."

The Zionist regime and the enemies of Iran make claims about fake sites and documents through which they try to intensify the pressure on the Iranian nation, he added.

Eslami also added that the beyond-JCPOA cameras won't be reinstalled if the opposite side does not return to the 2015 deal.

The fueling of centrifuges was within the framework of the Parliament's strategic action law and was a response to the sanctions of the other party, the AEOI chief cited.

The Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) on Monday said that the order was issued on Monday evening to launch and inject gas into hundreds of centrifuge machines, including advanced machines.

