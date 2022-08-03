UK, France stockpiles of nuclear weapons should be limited

"Yes, of course [arsenals should be limited]. Russia has offered to include those two countries in the process within the framework of reducing nuclear arms," he told TASS.

"First, two major nuclear powers, Russia and the US should continue reducing their arms. Second, the countries having average stock of nuclear arms should refrain from developing and expanding their nuclear potential. I cannot say whether this is the right moment to bring those countries into [reduction] talks, but they are obliged to refrain from developing and expanding nuclear arsenals," the diplomat explained.

"All countries should reduce nuclear arms or keep arsenals at minimum levels necessary for national defense," he said, adding that "it is necessary to observe this principle."

MP/PR