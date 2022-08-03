Ball in US court to show maturity, act responsibly

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ali Bagheri Kani wrote, “Heading to Vienna to advance the negotiations. The Onus is on those who breached the deal & have failed to distance from ominous legacy.”

“The US must seize the opportunity offered by the JCPOA partners’ generosity; ball is in their court to show maturity & act responsibly.”

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said that Iranian negotiating team, headed by Ali Bagheri Kani, will travel to Vienna to continue the talks on the removal of the oppressive US sanctions.

In this round of talks, which will be held as before with the coordination of the European Union, there will be a discussion and exchange of views on the ideas presented by the parties, including the ideas presented by the Islamic Republic of Iran, which were presented to the other side earlier this week, he added.

He reemphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's resolve to reach a durable agreement that guarantees the Iranian nation's rights and interests, and voiced hope that the other parties will advance the talks effectively by taking the necessary decisions and seriously focusing on solving the remaining issues."

