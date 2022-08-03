Russia stresses need for JCPOA’s implementation

"We firmly believe in the need to resume #JCPOA full implementation at the earliest. #NuclearDeal has become a unique achievement of multilateral diplomacy w/ proven effectiveness & viability. There’s no alternative to it" The Russian Permanent Mission to the International Organization in Vienna wrote in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

Russia's diplomatic mission added "Russia remains fully committed to JCPOA, counting on a similar responsible attitude from partners and on the assistance of the international community. Hopefully US and Iran’s pledges of readiness to reach an agreement to ensure full JCPOA and UNSCR2231 implementation will materialize."

"Without a “relaunch” of the JCPOA at full capacity, it is unlikely that the previous level of transparency of the Iranian nuclear program will be achieved, which is what the Nuclear Deal was made for" the mission continued to stress.

Nasser Kan'ani, the spokesperson of Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday that the Iranian negotiating team will travel to Vienna to continue the talks on the removal of the oppressive US sanctions.

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman's statement comes a few hours after the EU coordinator of the JCPOA talks Enrique Mora said he was going to the Austrian capital of Vienna to discuss the EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell’s JCPOA proposal.

Last week, the EU coordinator of the JCPOA talks called on all parties to take the last step to finalize the best possible agreement which is put on the table by his boss Josep Borrell.

Borrell wrote in a piece in Financial Times recently that he had offered a proposal to both Tehran and Washington as the best solution to conclude the talks between Iran and the world powers.

Iran foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said yesterday that Tehran is reviewing Borrell's proposal while the foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani has said the talks could resume in the coming days.

