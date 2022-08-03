  1. Politics
Aug 3, 2022, 4:20 PM

Mora to go to Vienna to discuss Borrell’s JCPOA proposal

TEHRAN, Aug. 03 (MNA) – The EU coordinator of the JCPOA talks Enrique Mora said he is going to the Austrian capital of Vienna to discuss the EU Foreign Policy Chief Borrell’s JCPOA proposal.

"On my way to Vienna to discuss #JCPOA back to full implementation on the basis of the coordinator's text tabled on 20 July. #ViennaTalks. Extremely grateful to the Austrian authorities," Enrique Mora, the EU coordinator of the talks wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

Last week, the EU coordinator of the JCPOA talks called on all parties to take the last step to finalize the best possible agreement which is put on the table by his boss Josep Borrell.

Borrell wrote in a piece in Financial Times recently that he had offered a proposal to both Tehran and Washington as the best solution to conclude the talks between Iran and the world powers.

Iran foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said yesterday that Tehran is reviewing Borrell's proposal while the foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani has said the talks could resume in the coming days.

RHM/FNA14010512000689

News Code 189851
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189851/

