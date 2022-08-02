UK, France need to press US to go for durable agreement

"Instead of standing alongside the culprit for current situation of JCPOA, UK & France need to press their ally to take the needed decisions for a lasting & strong agreement," Iranian Foreign Ministry's Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani said in a tweet on Tuesday in reaction to Monday's statement issued by the representatives of the UK, US and France on the Iranian nuclear program.

"Threats & sanctions already proven futile," Kan'ani added.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said also reacted to those three countries' joint statement and said "The Islamic Republic of Iran responded to the US action last night by injecting gas into hundreds of advanced centrifuges."

MNA